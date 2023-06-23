Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,950 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

