Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

