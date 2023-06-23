Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average of $204.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

