Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day moving average of $244.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

