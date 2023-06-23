FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Position Decreased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,688 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FMAR opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

