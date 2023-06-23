Trans-Lux (TNLX) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trans-Lux to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s rivals have a beta of 0.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 62 174 456 14 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trans-Lux and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 1,714.34%. Given Trans-Lux’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -146.04% -9.15% -13.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.65 billion $153.05 million 30.01

Trans-Lux’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trans-Lux rivals beat Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

