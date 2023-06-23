Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

