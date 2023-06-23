Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVS opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

