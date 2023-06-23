Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.28 and a 200-day moving average of $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

