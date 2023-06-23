Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

NYSE:YUM opened at $136.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

