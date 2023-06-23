Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $850.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $858.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $790.19 and a 200 day moving average of $728.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

