Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,305 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.