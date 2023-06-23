Private Trust Co. NA Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 101,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

