Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $331,128.00 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Okta Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

