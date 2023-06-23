Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,540 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $243.32 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

