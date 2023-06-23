Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,873 shares of company stock worth $5,930,758. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.7 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.