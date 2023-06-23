Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 111 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

