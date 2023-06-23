Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

