Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

