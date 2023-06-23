Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

UL stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.