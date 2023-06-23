Analyzing Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) and International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and International Distributions Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and International Distributions Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 1 2 2 0 2.20 International Distributions Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.91%. International Distributions Services has a consensus target price of $318.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5,685.84%. Given International Distributions Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Distributions Services is more favorable than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and International Distributions Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $20.74 billion 0.99 $2.11 billion N/A N/A International Distributions Services $17.37 billion 0.15 $835.87 million N/A N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats International Distributions Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. It operates in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the United Kingdom, the United States, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

