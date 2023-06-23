Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) versus The Competition Financial Review

Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) is one of 249 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Consumers Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A 16.54 Consumers Bancorp Competitors $3.46 billion $816.45 million 275.98

Profitability

Consumers Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Consumers Bancorp. Consumers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Consumers Bancorp Competitors 31.88% 10.47% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consumers Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumers Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumers Bancorp Competitors 1095 3540 3432 53 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 494.79%. Given Consumers Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consumers Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Consumers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Consumers Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 16.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Consumers Bancorp lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Consumers Bancorp rivals beat Consumers Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of recreation, personal, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities consisting of obligations of the United States government sponsored entities, municipal obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, it offers small business administration, business term, commercial construction, agricultural, and equipment loans; credit and debit cards; ATMs; and online and mobile banking, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, Ohio.

