Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -649.19% -142.64% -73.59% Axcella Health N/A -3,888.62% -229.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $13.48 million 2.92 -$96.78 million ($2.22) -0.40 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$81.19 million ($1.12) -0.26

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 500.20%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,712.85%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Summary

Axcella Health beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

