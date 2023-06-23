Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

