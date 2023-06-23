TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) versus Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Financial Contrast

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.76 $300.00 million $5.88 18.52 TDCX $493.92 million 2.36 $78.04 million $0.54 15.13

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than TDCX. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00 TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $113.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.20% 25.68% 7.60% TDCX 16.22% 19.34% 15.97%

Summary

Science Applications International beats TDCX on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

