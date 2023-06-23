Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $203.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

