Financial Survey: InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) and Its Peers

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 127.19%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -19.84 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 17.17

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals competitors beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.