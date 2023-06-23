Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Financial Comparison

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American International and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.11%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than American International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American International and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 9.20% 25.87% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.11 $41.38 million $2.17 12.64

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carriage Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carriage Services beats American International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

