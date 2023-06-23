Comparing Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.68%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 35.06% 5.17% 2.84% Presidio Property Trust -16.36% -5.32% -1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.3% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $326.04 million 8.62 $113.78 million $0.38 25.29 Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.63 -$2.13 million ($0.38) -2.26

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 131.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $136 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.