Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) vs. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Head to Head Contrast

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) and RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and RBC Bearings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 11 2 0 2.15 RBC Bearings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than RBC Bearings.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $16.43 billion 0.81 $170.10 million $4.47 19.51 RBC Bearings $1.14 billion 5.28 $59.60 million $2.06 101.04

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and RBC Bearings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Bearings. Stanley Black & Decker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of RBC Bearings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 4.22% 3.45% 1.20% RBC Bearings N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats RBC Bearings on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, dealers, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, dealers, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools. This segment serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. It also sells automatic doors to commercial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. It also offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear & maxum, and controlled start transmission. In addition, the company produces power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, as well as a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.