Comparing Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) & Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) and Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.89 $1.13 billion $15.22 7.89 Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Williams-Sonoma and Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 4 6 4 0 2.00 Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00

Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus target price of $126.69, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.32%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59% Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories. The company was founded by Günther Fielmann on September 21, 1972 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.