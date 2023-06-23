iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 198,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.36 and a 200-day moving average of $407.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

