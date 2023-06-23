Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 1,975 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $92.52 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

