Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.