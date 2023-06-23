Country Club Bank GFN Sells 10,778 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.