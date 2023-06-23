CCG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

