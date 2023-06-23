McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

