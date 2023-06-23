Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 62,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 44,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

