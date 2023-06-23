Country Club Bank GFN Sells 35,912 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

