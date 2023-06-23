Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $66.47 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

