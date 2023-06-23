Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,617 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of Allstate worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.33. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

