Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 2.45% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $31,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 213,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 560.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,358 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 502,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 110,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $48.94.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.