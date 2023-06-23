Country Club Bank GFN Sells 535 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRI opened at $130.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

