Country Club Bank GFN Has $518,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after purchasing an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 308,532 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 236,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

