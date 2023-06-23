Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 1,375 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Evergy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

