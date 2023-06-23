Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

