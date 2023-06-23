Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,517,416 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517,416 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $154,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.12 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

