Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.56 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

