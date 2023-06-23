Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

MRK opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

