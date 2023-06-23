Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

